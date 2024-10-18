Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

BRX stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after buying an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,978,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

