Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Target Price at $605.07

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $605.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ELV stock opened at $446.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.74 by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
