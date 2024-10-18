Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Target Price at $39.60

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday.

ENI stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

