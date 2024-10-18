Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $255.40

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $254.14 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 114,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2,912.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $17,806,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

