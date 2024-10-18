Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $38.80

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $40.57 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after acquiring an additional 531,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 892,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 123,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.