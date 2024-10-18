Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$50.38

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Parkland stock opened at C$35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$34.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.31.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

