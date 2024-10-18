Brokers Offer Predictions for APLS Q3 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

