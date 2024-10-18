Brokers Set Expectations for Charles Schwab FY2024 Earnings

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.