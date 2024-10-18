Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

Several research firms recently commented on BN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,700,000 after buying an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,698,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,629,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

