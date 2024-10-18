Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 43796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

