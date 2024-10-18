Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

COCH stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Research analysts expect that Envoy Medical will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

