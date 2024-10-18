Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 3870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Analysts expect that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

