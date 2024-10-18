Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

