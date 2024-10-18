Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

