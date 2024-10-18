Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $840.54 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $757.38 and a 200 day moving average of $702.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

