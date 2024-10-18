Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.07.

Elevance Health Stock Down 10.2 %

ELV stock opened at $446.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.05. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.98 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.74 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.