Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 58,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,875,366.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,366.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $79.91 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

