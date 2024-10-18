Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 262 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

USB stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.