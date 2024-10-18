Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 300 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.14% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

