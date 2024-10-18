Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $95.60 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

