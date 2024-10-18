Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

BHLL opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

