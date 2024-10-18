CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 169,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CACI

Insider Transactions at CACI International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $529.64. 129,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.15 and its 200-day moving average is $443.44. CACI International has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $533.03.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.