Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $263.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

