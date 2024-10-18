Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

