Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of CPST stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.