Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 247 ($3.23) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

