Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 247 ($3.23) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.