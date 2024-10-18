Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.66 and last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 34118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$965.73 million, a PE ratio of -100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$428.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$424.52 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. Analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

