Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 20005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24. The company has a market cap of C$110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($2.00). The company had revenue of C$129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.69 million. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.2408551 earnings per share for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

