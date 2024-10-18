Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 533262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.69.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
