Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$84.79 and last traded at C$84.62, with a volume of 1005653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$78.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00. In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total transaction of C$4,093,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,823,249. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

