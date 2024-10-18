Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

