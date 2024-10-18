Cardinal Capital Management Buys 81 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gartner by 44.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $532.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $535.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.