Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.