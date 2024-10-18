Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $136,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 56,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $215.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.