CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.