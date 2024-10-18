Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Mizuho

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

