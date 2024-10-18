Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNAC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

RNAC stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 80,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,823,559 shares in the company, valued at $135,973,455.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 80,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

