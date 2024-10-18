Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITEU opened at $11.43 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

