Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $394.54 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $403.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

