CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

