CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Trading Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.23 and last traded at $68.21. 175,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 312,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

