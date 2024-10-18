Celestia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $153.93 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00008732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $847.39 million and approximately $153.93 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,077,369,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,077,150,684.931232 with 218,194,212.681232 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.15162355 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $166,748,225.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

