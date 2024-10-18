Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 142,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 320,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $320,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
