Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 142,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 320,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEPU

Central Puerto Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $320,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.