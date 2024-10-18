CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Michael Hallat Sells 22,610 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.07.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.84.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

