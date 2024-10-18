Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.