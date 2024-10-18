Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $65.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 231.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after buying an additional 1,046,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

