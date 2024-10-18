CHB Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $129,257,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $996.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

