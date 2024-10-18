CHB Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after buying an additional 1,678,784 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,563,000 after buying an additional 1,174,200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 932,216 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,094,000 after acquiring an additional 735,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

