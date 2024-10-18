CHB Investment Group LLC Invests $2.40 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Capital International Investors increased its position in PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 531,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after acquiring an additional 504,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.