CHB Investment Group LLC Invests $3.13 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.7% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $121.41 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

